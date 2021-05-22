MISSING INFANT: Police searching for stolen Greensboro, NC vehicle with 5-month-old child inside

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro, North Carolina police issued an Amber Alert after a car was stolen that had a 5-month-old child inside.

Police told WXII-12, the child, Nora Starr Grant, was left in the car while it was running at the Marathon gas station on Randleman Road at 9:22 p.m. Friday night. Greensboro is just south of Danville.

Nora Grant, missing North Carolina 5-month-old infant (Courtesy: Greensboro, N.C. Police Department) (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The 2017 Volkswagon Tiguan was stolen by a man wearing a dark jacket, jeans and black flip-flops, police said.

Suspect in car stolen, missing 5-month-old infant case: police (Courtesy: Greensboro, N.C. Police Department) (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The vehicle has a license plate of HFK-2105 and has a dent in the driver’s side door with white paint transfer, according to police.

Stolen vehicle, according to police (Greensboro, N.C. Police Department) (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Police said the infant has brown hair, black eyes, and was last seen wearing pink onesie with red & white flower designs.