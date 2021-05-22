MISSING INFANT: Police searching for stolen Greensboro, NC vehicle with 5-month-old child inside

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro, North Carolina police issued an Amber Alert after a car was stolen that had a 5-month-old child inside.
Police told WXII-12, the child, Nora Starr Grant, was left in the car while it was running at the Marathon gas station on Randleman Road at 9:22 p.m. Friday night. Greensboro is just south of Danville.
The 2017 Volkswagon Tiguan was stolen by a man wearing a dark jacket, jeans and black flip-flops, police said.
The vehicle has a license plate of HFK-2105 and has a dent in the driver’s side door with white paint transfer, according to police.
Police said the infant has brown hair, black eyes, and was last seen wearing pink onesie with red & white flower designs.