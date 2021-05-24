Another section of Blue Ridge Parkway closed until 2022 for repairs

ROANOKE, Va. – A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Roanoke will be closed for about a year for repairs.

The Roanoke River Bridge at Milepost 114.7 will be closed until the spring of 2022.

Crews will make concrete repairs to bridge piers, fix drainage and more.

Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians will need to steer clear of the closure.

However, Explore Park will still be accessible from Route 220.

“We can turn it into a positive by helping those folks explore Roanoke in new and different ways that they wouldn’t have otherwise if they’d stayed on the parkway,” said Leesa Brandon, an external affairs specialist for the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The project will cost about $3.8 million.