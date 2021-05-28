Salem doesn’t name ‘Teacher of the Year’, opts for different route

Instead of 'Teacher of the Year', Salem City Schools did something very different this year.

SALEM, Va. – It’s that time of year where school systems are naming their Teacher of the Year, but Salem City Schools did something very different this time around.

Instead of singling out folks, Superintendent Dr. Alan Seibert sent out a letter and named each employee an “Employee of the Year” for all their work since March 2020 and throughout the pandemic.

The beginning of the letter says, “We thought the virus was the most contagious thing we would see this school year. In reality, it was your selfless attitude.”

Dr. Seibert goes on to say “You created, you inspired, you comforted, you engaged, you persevered and in the end, we triumphed.”

Salem City schools has 570 employees.

You can read the full letter below: