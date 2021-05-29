Woman hit, killed on Route 29 in Amherst County closes all Northbound & Southbound lanes

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police say a woman was hit and killed early Saturday morning forcing portions of route 29 in Amherst County to be shutdown.

State police responded to the Route 29 Bypass at the Galts Mill Road overpass to investigate the death of a female who had been struck.

VDOT says all Southbound and Northbound lanes on US-29 6.1 miles north of US-460 are closed.

Update: Other Security/Police Activity: SB on US-29 at 6.1mi north of US-460 in Amherst Co. All SB & all NB travel lanes closed. 8:36AM — 511 Southwest VA (@511southwestva) May 29, 2021

Traffic is being detoured off of Route US-29 South, onto Route 130 West, onto US-29 business South, onto Route 210 East, and then back onto US-29 South. Traffic is being detoured of of Route US-29 North onto Route 130 East, onto US-29 business North, onto Route 210 West, and then back onto US-29 North.

The woman’s body will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy, examination and positive identification.

State police is asking anyone who may have seen a female on the Route 29 Bypass or walking on Galts Mill Road prior to 6 a.m., or has any information to share to please contact state police at 434-352-7128 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

