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Armed individual reported at Virginia Military Institute

10 News Digital Team

Solutionaries: VMI's security training stands out in Virginia

LEXINGTON, Va. – An armed individual has been reported at Virginia Military Institute, Washington & Lee University said on Facebook and X.

As of 11 p.m., on Tuesday, authorities request that those nearby seek safe shelter or avoid the area until further notice.

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At 11:35 p.m., WLU said the situation at VMI is still ongoing and law enforcement is on scene.

At 11:49 p.m., VMI posted the following statement on Facebook:

SAFETY NOTICE: VMI Police in partnership with state and local officials are investigating the reports of an armed individual. More information will come out as available. Any students on post have been contacted by officials.

There is limited information at this time. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

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