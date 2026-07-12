Meet Link! A tiny kitten looking for a forever home

ROANOKE, VA – Friday was National Kitten Day, but the celebration continued on Sunday with one very special guest in the studio.

Caitlin Arrington, founder and director of Star City Cat Rescue, joined us with an adorable kitten, Link, looking for a forever home, and shared how the nonprofit is helping cats across the Roanoke Valley.

Star City Cat Rescue is entirely volunteer- and foster-based. They work to rescue cats in need while connecting them with loving families through adoption and foster programs.

The organization also focuses on Trap-Neuter-Return, or TNR, a program that helps humanely manage community cat populations by preventing litters, improving colony health, reducing overcrowding in shelters, and minimizing nuisance behaviors.

Arrington explained that foster homes are a critical part of the rescue’s work, especially during kitten season when many organizations see an increase in the number of cats needing care.

For those who may not be ready to adopt, Star City Cat Rescue says there are still plenty of ways to help, including fostering, volunteering, donating, or supporting TNR efforts in the community.

To learn more about Star City Cat Rescue, view available cats and kittens, or find out how you can get involved, visit their website.

If you are interested in adopting Link or any of their other cats, apply here.