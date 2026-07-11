Grab the Umbrella this Weekend!

Saturday Morning:

Rainy with storms (WSLS 2026)

Our temperatures sit comfortably in the 70s this morning before climbing into the upper 80s this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will kick off this afternoon around 3PM, with rain chances continuing into the evening before temperatures settle back into the 60s overnight.

Seasonable (WSLS 2026)

High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 80s across the region, which is right around average for this time of year. We will have a little bit of a break from the above average temperatures for the time being.

A break from the heat (WSLS 2026)

A noticeable cooling trend rolls in on Sunday and continues into Monday as clouds and widespread rainfall keep temperatures below average. Sunshine returns Tuesday allowing our temperatures to become more seasonable again.

Saturday's Storms (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows thunderstorms for this afternoon kicking off around 3PM for parts of the NRV. As this storms pushes east it will bring rainfall and storms to the rest of the region arriving in the late afternoon and sticking aroud into the early evening. These storms do have the possibility to taper on the severe side. Be prapared for strong straight line wind gusts and the chance for localized flooding.

A stormy weekend, clearing next week (WSLS 2026)

Rain chances continue throughout your weekend and into Monday. By Tuesday, drier weather returns and temperatures rebound, with highs climbing back into the mid-90s by Wednesday and Thursday before out storm chances return later next week.