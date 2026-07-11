Pure imagination coming to the Mill Mountain Theatre stage

ROANOKE, VA – Pure imagination is coming to the Mill Mountain Theatre stage!

Mill Mountain Theatre’s production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory opens Wednesday, bringing the beloved story of Willy Wonka, Charlie Bucket and the famous chocolate factory to audiences of all ages.

The fun extends beyond the performance. At every show, five Golden Tickets sponsored by local businesses will be hidden throughout the theater, giving audience members the chance to win prizes.

Families attending select performances can also stay after the show for special meet-and-greets with cast members in costume.

Mill Mountain Theatre says the production is designed to entertain longtime fans of the story while introducing a new generation to the magic of Wonka’s world.

Grandpa George (Noah Couco) and Mrs. Bucket (Veronica Washington) joined us in the studio themselves on Saturday, along with Executive Director Matt Shields, to preview the show.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory opens Wednesday, July 15, and runs through August 2. Tickets are available through the Mill Mountain Theatre box office and online.