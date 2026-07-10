Celebration of life held for Lexington Mayor Friday LEXINGTON, Va. – Lexington is mourning the loss of Mayor Frank Friedman, who died last week following a medical emergency.
Community members came together to honor his life at the Lexington Presbyterian Church on Friday morning. The funeral service was followed by a celebration of life. 10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore has the story.
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