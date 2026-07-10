NTSB investigates helicopter crash near Marlinton, West Virginia

MARLINTON, WV – Federal investigators are looking into the cause of a helicopter crash that happened Friday morning near Marlinton, West Virginia.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the crash involved a Sikorsky S-76D helicopter and was reported at approximately 7:47 a.m. EDT.

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The NTSB said three investigators are traveling to the crash site to begin documenting the wreckage before it is moved to a secure facility for further examination.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

The NTSB said it is not responsible for releasing the identities of those involved in the crash or information about injuries or fatalities. That information will be provided by local authorities.

A preliminary report is expected within 30 days. The report will summarize facts gathered during the initial phase of the investigation but will not identify the cause of the crash. A final report, including the probable cause and any contributing factors, is expected within 12 to 24 months.

The preliminary report will be available through the NTSB Daily Publication Dashboard once it is released.