Western Virginia Water Authority asks residents to conserve water amid severe drought

ROANOKE, Va. – The Western Virginia Water Authority is calling on customers to voluntarily reduce their water use after declining reservoir levels triggered the first stage of its Drought Contingency Plan.

The conservation request applies to all residential and commercial customers across the authority’s service area, including the City of Roanoke, Roanoke County, Franklin County, Botetourt County, and the towns of Boones Mill and Vinton.

Reservoir levels fall as drought tightens grip on region

Carvins Cove Reservoir is currently 14.7 feet below full pond, a level that automatically triggered Stage 1 Voluntary Conservation measures under the authority’s established plan.

The Virginia Drought Monitor currently classifies the region as being in D2 Severe Drought.

Since October 2025, the Roanoke area has received 40 to 60 percent less rainfall than normal, leaving the reservoir lower than typical for this time of year.

Authority takes proactive approach to water supply

Western Virginia Water Authority spokesperson Sarah Baumgardner emphasized that the move is intended to get ahead of a potential shortage, not respond to one.

“This is just a really proactive step. We’re taking steps now to make sure that we have plenty of water going forward for your drinking water needs, your sanitation needs, fire protection,” Baumgardner said.

The authority’s Drought Contingency Plan uses specific reservoir levels as trigger points to guide its response. When levels fall to a defined threshold, Stage 1 — voluntary conservation — automatically kicks in.

“We have trigger points that when we get to a certain level, it triggers an action. And that action is voluntary conservation right now,” Baumgardner said.

Despite the dry conditions, Baumgardner said the region is not in immediate danger of a water shortage.

“We don’t anticipate getting into mandatory conservation with this drought. We have multiple water sources and we are well prepared to handle this,” she said.

What customers can do now

Laura Schirmer, also with the Western Virginia Water Authority, said the lack of precipitation is what prompted the conservation push.

“Because we have really had a lack of precipitation, the region has seen a 40 to 60 percent decline in rainfall this year,” Schirmer said.

“We are asking customers to voluntarily conserve their water using simple ways — turning off the faucet while they’re brushing their teeth, reducing their outdoor water use,” she added.

The authority is recommending the following steps for residents and businesses:

Limit outdoor watering to before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m., when evaporation rates are lowest

Sweep driveways and sidewalks instead of hosing them down

Turn off ornamental fountains

Identify and repair leaks

Turn off the tap while brushing teeth, washing hands or shaving

Reduce shower time and take baths with less water

Only run full loads of laundry and wait until the dishwasher is full before running it

Many residents in the valley are already practicing water-wise habits daily. Officials say even small changes can make a meaningful difference as dry conditions persist.

Steady rain needed to recharge reservoirs

Officials say a single heavy storm won’t be enough to bring reservoir levels back to normal. It will take several rounds of steady rainfall to fully recharge the region’s water supply.

Even so, the authority believes that conservation now can help ensure mandatory restrictions are never needed.

For a full list of water conservation tips, information about voluntary conservation measures, or to access the Drought Contingency Plan, visit westernvawater.org/waterwise or read more about the authority’s conservation announcement.