Bedford County joins Roanoke Regional Partnership

BEDFORD CO., Va. – Bedford County is now part of a broader regional effort to grow the local economy — and some small business owners say the timing couldn’t be better.

The county formally joined the Roanoke Regional Partnership, a move that adds Bedford to a larger team marketing the entire region to companies looking to expand or relocate.

What the partnership means for Bedford

For Mark Zimmerman, owner of Zimmerman’s Restaurant in Bedford, the news is straightforward: more visibility means more foot traffic.

“I think it’s amazing; I think the best thing is that people in Roanoke are hearing about small town Bedford and coming to Bedford, and vice versa,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman says every bit of exposure helps, especially when visitors discover what Bedford already has to offer.

“Every little bit helps. If people are coming in, that’s good, and word of mouth, people hear about it, and they come in here and find out that we have a restaurant and an antique store, find out about others, I think it’s great,” he said.

A practical focus on jobs, investment

County and partnership leaders say the focus is practical: recruit new employers, support businesses already operating in the area and bring in investment that translates into local jobs. In the coming weeks, teams will begin folding Bedford into the partnership’s regional marketing and project pipeline — meaning when prospects look at the Roanoke region, Bedford is now fully in the mix.

The partnership points to a track record of results and plans to add tourism and outdoor recreation to its pitch to investors. For residents, that could mean more job announcements and local investment over time, though details and timelines are still developing.

Zimmerman says anything that keeps Bedford on the map is a win — and he’s already thinking about what the partnership could mean for small businesses like his.

“I think we need to be closed one day a week, which is Monday, in which a lot of places in Bedford are. As far as being open, I think we have a good schedule and we’re going to role with it,” Zimmerman said.

Who’s in the partnership

The Roanoke Regional Partnership now includes the cities of Covington, Roanoke and Salem; the counties of Alleghany, Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke; the town of Vinton — and now Bedford County — all working together on one regional growth message.