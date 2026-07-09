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Healthwatch: What to know about a parasite spreading across the U.S.

Health experts say it has previously been found in berries, bagged salad mix, pre-cut vegetables, and fresh herbs

10 News Digital Team

Healthwatch (WSLS 10)

You’ve probably seen the headlines about a parasite spreading across the United States and making people sick, but what exactly is causing it?

“It’s actually quite difficult to find out the root cause because unlike the bacteria that infect the gut, such as E. coli or salmonella, this is a parasite. So, it mutates quite quickly and it is very hard to trace back to the original source,” explained Neha Vyas, MD, family medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic.

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Dr. Vyas said the parasite, officially known as Cyclospora, has previously been found in berries, bagged salad mix, pre-cut vegetables, and fresh herbs, such as basil and cilantro.

While anyone is at risk for getting sick, those who are immunocompromised are especially vulnerable.

It can take up to a week for symptoms to develop, which can include diarrhea, severe cramping, bloating, nausea and fatigue.

In severe cases, a person may need antibiotics.

However, most people can recover at home with plenty of rest and water.

“If your symptoms are not getting better, if you feel worse, if you’re unable to keep down any fluids, if you have severe abdominal pain, your fever doesn’t go away, or you’re vomiting, you should seek medical attention,” she advised.

Dr. Vyas said the best thing you can do for prevention is to thoroughly wash your fruits and vegetables under running water before eating.

You should also wash your hands before and after preparing any food.

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