City Dogs reopens as Roanoke police investigation continues

ROANOKE, Va. – City Dogs Boarding & Playcare reopened Wednesday for boarding and playcare in Roanoke, following an unexpected closure over the weekend that prompted Roanoke police to ask owners to pick up their dogs amid an active investigation.

Roanoke police say the case remains active, but officials have not released what prompted the investigation or shared any new details. Community journalist Jocelyn Routt stopped by City Dogs seeking answers, but staff declined to comment.

What happened over the weekend:

The situation unfolded Sunday, July 5, when Roanoke police asked pet owners to retrieve their dogs from City Dogs Boarding & Playcare.

Owner Griffin Brown was among those who drove to the facility and was greeted by a significant law enforcement presence upon arrival.

“I just drove up, and there were four animal control vehicles, three or four cop cars and a van,” Brown said. “I walked in, and there were animal control people in the lobby, and I asked if everything was okay, and they said it is now.”

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, City Dogs released a statement on Facebook expressing gratitude for community support while addressing the weekend’s events.

“Before anything else, I want to sincerely thank each and every one of you who reached out for the incredible outpouring of support, kindness, and encouragement we have received today,” the statement read in part. “Your phone calls, messages, comments, and prayers have meant more to me and our team than I can adequately express. We are deeply touched by your compassion and by the trust you have placed in us over the past 13 years.”

City Dogs says it was not ordered to close:

In its Sunday statement, City Dogs said it had not been notified that it must cease operations and outlined its plan to resume normal services by Wednesday.

“We understand that today’s events and the immediate public attention surrounding them have caused concern and stress for many of our customers, and for that, we are truly sorry,” the statement read. “We know how much you love your dogs, and we never take for granted the trust you place in us every day.”

The business said it temporarily paused daycare and new boarding drop-offs Monday and possibly Tuesday to, in its words, “regroup, make sense of everything that has happened, and prepare for the days ahead.” City Dogs said it could not comment on details of the active investigation.