Roanoke police ask owners to pick up dogs from City Dogs amid active investigation

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 3:30 p.m. 7/5/2026

City Dogs Roanoke has released the following statement:

To our City Dogs families,

We are aware of the public announcement regarding our facility and understand that many of you have questions and concerns.

Our first priority has always been the safety and well-being of the dogs entrusted to our care. We are cooperating with the authorities and are working through the situation as quickly and responsibly as possible.

If you have been instructed to pick up your dog, please know that we will do everything we can to make the process as smooth as possible.

Because of the current situation, we are unable to comment on the specific allegations at this time. We appreciate your patience, understanding, and the support so many of you have shown us over the years.

Please know that all the dogs in our care are safe and are being well taken care of.

Thank you,

Lynda Knezovich, Owner, City Dogs Boarding & Playcare