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Roanoke police ask owners to pick up dogs from City Dogs amid active investigation

10 News Digital Team

Roanoke Animal Control and Protection Unit, onsite at City Dogs (WSLS 2026)

ROANOKE, Va.UPDATE 3:30 p.m. 7/5/2026

City Dogs Roanoke has released the following statement:

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To our City Dogs families,

We are aware of the public announcement regarding our facility and understand that many of you have questions and concerns.

Our first priority has always been the safety and well-being of the dogs entrusted to our care. We are cooperating with the authorities and are working through the situation as quickly and responsibly as possible.

If you have been instructed to pick up your dog, please know that we will do everything we can to make the process as smooth as possible.

Because of the current situation, we are unable to comment on the specific allegations at this time. We appreciate your patience, understanding, and the support so many of you have shown us over the years.

Please know that all the dogs in our care are safe and are being well taken care of.

Thank you,

Lynda Knezovich, Owner, City Dogs Boarding & Playcare

The Roanoke Police Department is asking people with dogs currently at City Dogs to pick them up as soon as possible.

Police said the request is due to an active investigation being conducted by the department’s Animal Protection and Services Unit.

City Dogs is located at 801 Norfolk Ave. SW in Roanoke. The business can be reached at 540-206-3299.

No other details about the investigation have been released. We will continue to update as we learn more.

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