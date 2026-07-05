Man wanted after attempted armed robbery in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Madison Heights.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies hold active warrants for Lawrence William Richardson, whose last known address is in the 2300 block of Otey Street in Lynchburg.

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Authorities said Richardson was reportedly involved in an attempted armed robbery on Oak Grove Drive in Madison Heights just before 8 a.m. Sunday, July 5. After the incident, investigators said he fled the scene on foot and is believed to be to the City of Lynchburg.

The sheriff’s office said Richardson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident or Richardson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator C. Tomlin with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9373.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Central Virginia Crime Stoppers by calling 888-798-5900, online through P3 Tips, by using the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to an anonymous tip form.