Heat Sticks Around with an Active Weather Week Ahead!

Roanoke – Sunday Morning:

Sunshine to Start, Rain Later (WSLS 2026)

We are starting this morning with some sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the 70s before heat quickly builds throughout the afernoon. Highs reach the mid 90s with scattered showers and thunderstroms developing around lunchtime and continuning through the afternoon.

Major, Moderate, Minor (WSLS 2026)

Heat remains a concern across the region today, with major, moderate, and minor heat risk levels in place across southwest Virginia. The greatest impacts are expected east of the Roanoke Valley and into Southside. Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, and limit prolongued outdoor activity during this aftrnoon.

Level 1/5, Marginal (WSLS 2026)

Most of southwest Virginia is under a level 1 out of 5 Marginal Risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening. While storms will be scattered, a few could produce damaging wind gusts, lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

Today's Storms (WSLS 2026)

Storms begin to kick off this afternoon around 2PM to 3PM as daytime heating peaks, with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving aocrss the region through the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but some storms that develop today could become strong with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Active Pattern Ahead (WSLS 2026)

An active weather pattern continues through much of the week with daily chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will gradually become more seasonable, but highs will stay around 90 degrees for much of the upcoming week.