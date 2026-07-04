Christiansburg celebrates Fourth of July with family fun, patriotic events

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Town of Christiansburg celebrated the Fourth of July on Saturday with a day of family-friendly festivities at Huckleberry Park, while also recognizing the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The morning celebration featured live music, food trucks, vendors, games and activities for families.

Because of the heat, organizers adjusted some events, including turning the Stars, Stripes and Wagging Tails dog parade into a costume contest.

“We are just celebrating the Fourth, celebrating the town that Christiansburg is in,” said Christina Bolt, Director of Public Relations for the Town of Christiansburg.

The celebration also included patriotic displays and a flag-raising ceremony.

The day’s festivities are set to conclude with a fireworks show, which is scheduled to begin around 9:15 p.m.