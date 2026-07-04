Roanoke man charged after dogs found in hot car

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities say two dogs were found in distress inside a parked vehicle Friday evening.

According to Roanoke City Animal Control, officers responded around 5:30 p.m. July 3 to the 4800 block of Valley View Boulevard.

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Animal Control officers determined the dogs were experiencing a medical emergency because of the conditions inside the vehicle, according to authorities. Officers gained access to the vehicle, safely removed the dogs and took them to a local veterinarian for evaluation and treatment.

After consulting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Animal Control officers obtained one felony animal cruelty warrant and one misdemeanor animal cruelty warrant against 23-year-old Marlin Avetay Jalaney Jamison, of Roanoke.

Roanoke City Animal Control is reminding pet owners that temperatures inside parked vehicles can rise rapidly, even with windows cracked, creating dangerous and potentially life-threatening conditions for pets.

Authorities ask anyone who sees an animal in distress inside a vehicle to call 911.