Roanoke County Fire Crews dealing with brush fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews are responding to a brush fire to the Havens Wildlife Management area in the Fort Lewis area for a brush fire, according to officials.

Roanoke County officials say there are no structures in the area and no threat to the public at this time.

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An estimated 1-2 acres have burned and it will likely grow in size. There is a lot of thick brush in the area, which will produce heavy smoke. Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown.

The Department of Forestry has been contacted, and crews are working to put in a containment line around the fire.