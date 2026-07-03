House deemed total loss; firefighter hospitalized after Franklin County house fire Thursday

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – A Franklin County house fire resulted in the house being deemed a total loss, and a firefighter was sent to the hospital due to heat-related issues on Thursday, according to Franklin County Fire and EMS.

Officials say that crews responded to a residential structure fire at 5:44 p.m. Thursday. Units could see heavy black smoke from Rocky Mount and Mt. Pleasant while en route to the fire.

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When first arriving, crews from Franklin County Fire and EMS, Scruggs VFD, Burnt Chimney VFD, and Westlake Station 15 got to the scene; they marked the scene as a working fire and requested tankers to respond for additional water supply.

Tankers from Rocky Mounty FD, Glade Hill VFD, Boones Mill VFD, Mt. Pleasant FD, Roanoke County FD, Hardy FD and Bedford County FD responded to the scene.

Officials say that due to extreme temperatures, firefighting conditions were extremely challenging. Several firefighters were taken out of operations during the fire to cool down and be checked on by medical personnel.

Franklin County Fire and EMS said one firefighter was later transported to the hospital due to heat-related issues and was later released.

Officials say the house was deemed a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is also assisting the family at this time.