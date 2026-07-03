Healthwatch: A guide to family heat safety

ROANOKE, Va. – With summer officially settling in and temperatures nearing triple digits almost every day this week, the heat can be dangerous for children and infants.

When playing outside or spending time at the lake or beach, it is crucial to practice heat safety with the family.

According to Ryan Fulton, the section chief for outpatient pediatrics at the Carilion Clinic, dehydration and heat exhaustion are especially dangerous with children because the symptoms are harder to detect.

“For a child, it can be very dangerous, primarily because they’re not going to be able to tell you what symptoms they have,” Fulton said. “In adults, you’re looking at fatigue, early exertion, exertional fatigue, not able to speak clearly, confusion. But in kids, it could just look like they’re wanting a nap.”

The symptoms of heat exhaustion in children include elevated body temperature, unusual tiredness and excessive sweating. Fulton said parents should pay close attention to a child’s body temperature, as it can be an important indicator they are becoming overheated.

Symptoms in infants will present differently. Fulton said babies experiencing heat exhaustion may develop cold, clammy skin, which should be a warning sign for parents.

Dehydration is also very common among children and infants who spend time outdoors and is one of the leading causes of heat exhaustion, according to Fulton.

To help prevent dehydration and heat-related illness, Fulton suggested drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.