Healthwatch: Protecting kids from the dangers of hot cars

With summer in full swing, experts say it’s a good time to remind parents about the dangers of hot cars.

Temperatures inside of a vehicle can climb 20 degrees in just 10 minutes, and children are especially vulnerable to the heat.

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“Children have a lower surface area, and they’re not able to dissipate heat nearly as much as an adult. They can end up in situations inside a car that they don’t know how to get themselves out of. If they start feeling hot, they may become sleepy instead of realizing they need to open the door and get out,” said Genon Wicina, MD, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Dr. Wicina explained that the heat can quickly overwhelm a child’s body and lead to heatstroke.

With this in mind, never leave them alone in a vehicle, even if the windows are cracked.

It’s also possible for parents to accidentally forget their child is in the back seat, especially when they’re out of their normal routine.

That’s why Dr. Wicina suggests putting something like your cellphone near them as a reminder.

She also recommends always locking your vehicle.

“Many people don’t think about locking their cars in their driveways, but kids are curious. A neighbor kid could easily get inside the car if it’s unlocked and become trapped inside,” Dr. Wicina said.

If someone else is driving your child, Dr. Wicina said to check in with them or ask them to call once they arrive safely.