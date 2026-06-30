Montgomery County School District facing $3.5 million shortfall

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to help the Montgomery County School Board get the funds they need Tuesday evening.

The school system has exceeded its 2026 budget by nearly $3.5 million. School officials say they were embarrassed and took full responsibility. School officials have also agreed to bring in an auditor so something like this will not happen again.

The meeting also determined that the school district will have to repay the county nearly $2.5 million from its 2026 revenue and just over $1 million from its 2027 revenue.

School officials say their main goal is to make sure teachers and staff get paid.