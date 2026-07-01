Gov. Spanberger signs legislation aimed at addressing high energy costs, rejoins RGGI

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Abigail Spanberger signed a package of legislation on Tuesday, including bipartisan bills from her Affordable Virginia Agenda to address high energy costs for Virginians, meet rising energy demand and take steps to make sure data centers do not drive up costs for families, her office announced.

Gov. Spanberger signed legislation into law to lower peak prices for Virginians by setting goals to increase energy storage and reduce heating and energy costs for families who need it most. The Governor also signed legislation to protect Virginia ratepayers from shouldering the cost of new energy infrastructure investments by data centers and other high load energy customers.

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“Today is a good day. Virginia is moving forward — for our environment, for our families, and for the Commonwealth we are building together,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “We’re investing in energy that is cleaner, more affordable, more reliable, and homegrown. This matters right now as Virginia families continue to feel the brunt of the skyrocketing energy costs driven by the President’s reckless policies.”

“We are also positioning Virginia as a national leader in the ongoing conversation about the future of the data center industry. In addition to the bills we’re signing today, we are setting stricter emissions standards on data center backup generators and giving localities new tools to assess the impact of data center projects on homes, schools, and farmland. And through the budget we just passed, Virginia is implementing a first-of-its-kind energy consumption tax I proposed earlier this spring. This is one part of making data centers pay their fair share of the energy they use,” Gov. Spanberger said.

Gov. Spanberger also signed legislation to rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, saving Virginians money by investing in critical energy efficiency and flood programs.

This is a direct credit to ratepayers, and it is built into the budget we just passed. This program is designed to ensure that the monthly charge on utility bills that comes with rejoining RGGI is offset for Virginia families and small businesses. And I want to be clear: our projections indicate that this Consumer Credit will do just that, and then some. There are even estimates that average monthly bills could drop by as much as $36 annually due to the new RGGI Credit," Gov. Spanberger said.

RGGI investments are proven to save Virginians money, decrease long-term costs, and reduce environmental pollution. On average, every dollar spent on energy conservation reduces utility bills by $2 to $4, and every dollar invested in flood protection saves approximately $6 in future damage costs. Across the nationwide RGGI program, the $5.7 billion in auction proceeds invested in energy efficiency and clean energy programs to date are projected to yield $22.6 billion in total bill savings for consumers, according to the governor’s office.

“The RGGI-supported Community Flood Preparedness Fund is critical to ensuring that Virginia tackles resiliency head-on,” said Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources David Bulova. “Flooding is Virginia’s most frequent and costly natural hazard. For every dollar we spend on flood preparedness, we save six dollars in future flood response.”

“We have built guardrails into this legislation to ensure that the revenue generated from our participation in RGGI is returned to the people of Virginia,” said Chief Energy Officer Josephus Allmond. “The RGGI Credit will insulate our families and small businesses while still leaving record levels of investment into energy efficiency and resilience funding. We are using this program to lower the burden on those who need it most.”

Governor Spanberger signed the following legislation to address high energy costs for Virginians, meet rising energy demand across the Commonwealth, and take steps to make sure data centers do not drive up costs for Virginia families: