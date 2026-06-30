Lynchburg cooling centers offer relief as heat wave grips region

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As temperatures rise across the Lynchburg area, health experts say some residents face far greater danger than others — and local cooling centers are stepping up to help.

Older adults, outdoor workers, athletes and anyone without air conditioning are among those most at risk during a heat wave.

Virginia among top states for heat-related emergencies

Virginia ranks among the top states in the country for emergency responses to heat-related injuries and illnesses, trailing only Vermont and Washington, D.C.

Tiffany Lyttle, a nurse researcher in Lynchburg, says preparation is the key to staying safe.

“It has to do with preparation. Being able to prepare for being in the heat, acclimating to the heat, and then knowing how to identify the symptoms of a heat-related injury and address those symptoms,” Lyttle said.

Staying hydrated: Where to find water, what to drink

For those who are out in the heat and need water, resources are available across the city. Public library fountains and the Miller Center lobby are open for hydration. Residents can also call the city’s hotline to find the nearest city-run refill station.

Dr. Amy Johnson, a family nurse practitioner with Centra Medical Group, says hydration goes beyond just drinking water.

“Make sure that you’re staying well hydrated, you’re drinking lots of fluids, and not just water but sports drinks to get those electrolytes that you’re losing. Taking frequent breaks when you can to cool off whether that be in a cool vehicle with air conditioning,” Johnson said.

For those caring for someone at high risk, experts recommend planning ahead: bring water, visit a cooling center during posted hours and check with your utility company if any advisories are issued.

Recognizing the signs of dehydration

Knowing when dehydration has become dangerous could save a life. Early warning signs include thirst, dark urine, dizziness, headache and dry mouth.

More serious symptoms — including confusion, very low urine output, fainting and high body temperature — require immediate action. If someone shows these signs, move them to shade or air conditioning, give small sips of water and cool the skin with wet cloths. Call 911 if the person is confused, fainting or not improving.

Lyttle says community members should also look out for one another.

“Take care of each other. If you know your neighbors are outdoors mowing their lawns, if you know your with a sports team that’s outdoors a lot, just make sure they have the right things at their disposal,” she said.

Cooling centers available across Lynchburg

Anyone in need of a cool place to stay can find a full list of cooling center addresses here.