Giles County honors Maybrook Men with bridge dedication

GILES CO., Va. – A bridge on Apache Road now carries the legacy of six brothers who answered the call to serve their country.

Giles County held a ceremony Tuesday morning to officially dedicate the bridge in honor of the Maybrook Men — six Atkins brothers, five of whom served in World War II and the youngest of whom served in the Korean War. Family members gathered to mark the occasion, including 102-year-old Dora Atkins, who was married to the oldest brother, Warren “June” Atkins, for 75 years.

“Oh, I feel real proud,” Dora Atkins said. “I feel speechless. I don’t know what to say.”

A small gesture with lasting meaning

Giles County Board of Supervisors member Perry Martin said the renaming is about more than a sign on a bridge.

“We are glad that this gesture is a small gesture, but it’s something that will last generations,” Martin said. “Be sure that future generations will always remember the Maybrook boys and what they did for our country.”

Martin also reflected on what the brothers themselves might have thought of the honor.

“There would be a lot of funny jokes about the bridge there,” he said. “But they would be proud of it. They’d be humble about it. But they would definitely be laughing with their neighbors if they were here right now.”

Family reflects on the honor

For the Atkins family, the dedication was both a celebration and a moment to think about the men who are no longer here to see it.

Billy Atkins, son of Billy Atkins, said seeing his father’s name on the bridge caught him off guard.

“All my family members were here. Everybody showed up. We had a good time,” he said. “All these years I come by here and I never thought this bridge would be named after my dad.”

He described his father as a man of few words who would have been deeply moved.

“My dad would be honored. Dad was a humble man. He didn’t say too awful much, but he would be proud of this,” Billy Atkins said. “He could really hang his hat on this and say, I did this, I served my country.”

Larry Atkins, son of Warren “June” Atkins, said the day carried a weight that was hard to put into words.

“He’d be very proud. They sacrificed their lives — six of them gone one time. And it’s a very special, special day,” Larry Atkins said.

He also drew a parallel to another celebrated group of servicemen from the region.

“It’s a real honor for anybody to recognize these people, like the Bedford Boys and everything. And now here the Giles County boys,” Larry Atkins said. “It’s a great honor that the community would come together in honor of these great human beings.”

21-gun salute, framed resolution presented

During the ceremony, local veterans honored the Maybrook Men with a 21-gun salute. Dora Atkins was also presented with a framed copy of the resolution officially renaming the bridge in her husband’s and his brothers’ honor.

Martin said the dedication is a reminder of what small communities have contributed to the country.

“Small communities like Maybrook have been a big part of our country’s history,” he said. “We’re glad to share a story of one family and one contribution from one community.”

In 2020, WSLS 10 sat down with two of the brothers, Warren “June” Atkins and John Atkins, to hear their stories firsthand.