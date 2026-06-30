Two assaulted in Roanoke County, police searching for suspects

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Two people were assaulted in Roanoke County on Saturday, and police are now searching for suspects, Roanoke County Police Department said.

RCPD said they responded to a disturbance in the 5000 block of Plantation Road around 1:44 p.m. on Saturday. An investigation found that a man and a woman, both in their late 60s, were assaulted in the parking lot and required hospitalization.

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Authorities have asked that anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of possible suspects to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 540-562-3265.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.