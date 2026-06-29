LIST: Where you can find cooling centers across Southwest Virginia as temperatures rise

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With temperatures possibly reaching over 100 degrees this week, some localities across Southwest Virginia are opening cooling centers to help people in need beat the heat.

Here’s a look at where you can find cooling centers in our region. If we missed any in our list, please contact us through our Help Center.

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Alleghany County

The Clifton Forge Fire Departme nt 701 Church Street Tuesday through Saturday

Clifton Forge Volunteer Rescue Squa d 1610 Hickory Avenue Tuesday through Saturday



Danville

The Redemption Center Church Location: 625 Shelton Street in Danville The Temporary Relief and Counseling Center will open its cooling station when temperatures reach 90 degrees or higher.



Lynchburg

Department of Human Services Lobby Location: 99 Ninth Street When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday

Miller Center Location: 301 Grove Street, 2nd Floor Customer Service Desk When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday]

Miller Center Location: 301 Grove Street, 1st/Ground Floor Entrance to Library Hub (back parking lot) When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday

Lynchburg Public Library, Downtown Branch Location: 216 12th Street When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

Salvation Army Location: 2215 Park Avenue When: 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday-Friday

The Refuge on Memorial Location: 2220 Memorial Avenue When: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday-Friday



Roanoke

Belmont Presbyterian Church Where: 1005 Ninth St. SE

Belmont Library Where: 1101 Morningside St. SE When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gainsboro Library Where: 15 Patton Ave. NW When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Hope Center Where: 510 11th St. NW When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Main Branch Library Where: 706 S. Jefferson St. When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Melrose Library Where: 2502 Melrose Ave. NW When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Raleigh Court Library Where: 2112 Grandin Rd. SW When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Williamson Road Library Where: 3837 Williamson Rd. When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



A map of cooling centers throughout Virginia is available on the Virginia Department of Health’s website.