Lynchburg Police arrest suspects in connection with multiple armed robberies

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Tuesday that it had arrested two 24-year-old men in connection with a series of armed robberies in the city of Lynchburg.

According to officials, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the report of an armed robbery in the 7800 block of Timberlake Road.

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Upon arrival, LPD officers made contact with the store clerk and immediately started searching for the suspect. The clerk reported that one man dressed in black clothing with a face covering entered the business and pointed a firearm at the clerk.

The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot; no injuries were reported during the incident.

The suspect was seen entering a vehicle, and officials say a witness was able to provide LPD with a description of the suspect vehicle. LPD officers were notified that the suspect’s vehicle was in the area of Lakeside Drive through the use of FLOCK technology. Following the notification, officers responded to the 1700 block of Lakeside Drive and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, two suspects were arrested in connection with five armed robberies in the City of Lynchburg.

24-year-old Jaheim Wood of Lynchburg was taken into custody without incident and charged with five counts of robbery, five counts of wearing a mask to conceal identity and five counts of use or display of a firearm in committing a felony.

24-year-old Jalen Brown of Lynchburg was taken into custody and charged with three counts of robbery.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Gauthier (434) 455-6230 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com. Any additional information will be released as an update to this release.