‘We’re grateful’: Navy Veteran receives free roof through community partnership in Craig County

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – Veterans have always been there when the nation needed them. Now, thanks to a unique partnership, some are getting crucial home repairs, free of charge.

On Tuesday in Craig County, U.S. Navy veteran Ronald Parsons received a brand-new roof for his family home at no cost, bringing peace of mind and security to a house he built himself in 1979.

A Roof Over Their Heads, Thanks to Community Support

The sounds of hammers and teamwork filled the air as Vinton Roofing’s crew got to work, honoring Parsons’ four years of military service with an honest day’s labor.

Parsons was on an aircraft carrier, serving from 1966 to 1970. Many Vietnam era vets were slow to be recognized and fair to say, hesitant to ask for help.

But when the roof on his home outside New Castle reached the end of its lifespan, Parsons qualified for two veterans’ assistance programs designed to help with critical repairs.

His wife, Judy, took the lead on the application process and made sure their home was considered for the program just in time.

A Partnership That Makes a Difference

The project was made possible by the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, which provides materials, and Vinton Roofing, whose veteran-led crew donates their skilled labor.

Jason Webb of Vinton Roofing said, “When they reached out to us, I was like, yes. It was a slam dunk. It was a no-brainer. Here’s my chance to give back again, and it fell on my lap, and I’m very grateful to be able to do that.”

He added, “He’s a deserving guy. He got a little choked up earlier, and he got me choked up too.”

It’s an honor to give back to those who have given so much for our country. We want to make sure veterans like Mr. Parsons know they’re not forgotten.”

Since the program began in 2016, more than 800 military members across the country have received new roofs, free of charge.

A Lasting Impact

When asked what the new roof meant to him, Parsons said, “It’s hard to explain.” He later told us with a smile that there are no words for it.

For Parsons and his wife, the new roof brings more than just shelter, it brings relief and gratitude.

“It’s been a while, so we’re grateful,” Parsons said. “My kids will enjoy it, and my grandkids maybe.”

Through partnerships like these, communities are coming together to support those who have served. And in a matter of hours, the Parsons family’s future was “nailed down.”