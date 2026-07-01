What’s Going Around? Tracking the Risk for Heat Related Illness

This week, the heat is on.

Roanoke, VA – ROANOKE, Va. — Welcome to What’s Going Around! Each week we’ll take a look at various diseases and illnesses going around our community. Our partnership with Johns Hopkins University and the Center for Outbreak Response Innovation we can show localized disease data for the community. This week, we’re looking at heat related illness.

Believe it or not, heat is the number one cause of weather related deaths in the United States. Unlike tornadoes, thunderstorms, and even hurricanes, heat impacts a much wider array of people, and can sneak up on you fast.

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ER Rates Per 10k visits

Heat-related illness visits in Southwest Virginia remain above the typical yearly average for this point in the summer, according to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Health Security.

From May 1 through June 28, there were 143 emergency department visits for heat-related illness among Southwest Virginia residents, above the year-to-date average of 119 visits by this time each year. Of those 143 visits, 19 percent involved people between the ages of 30 and 39, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Within the Southwest Virginia region, the cities of Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem recorded the highest number of visits thus far at 17, followed by Bedford County with 16 and Pittsylvania County with 15 visits from May 1 through June 14.

Across Virginia as a whole, from May 1 through June 28, there were 1,194 emergency department visits for heat-related illness statewide, above the year-to-date average of 914 visits. Of those statewide visits, 18 percent involved people between the ages of 30 and 39. The highest concentrations of heat-related illness visits in the state are in the Richmond, Norfolk and Washington areas.

Another significant reason we see so many heat related illnesses and fatalities is due to vehicles. Every year you see the “don’t leave people and pets in cars” posts, yet every year we still see instances of a child or pet left in a hot car. It doesn’t matter if your window is cracked or your vehicle is in the shade; it will get hot.

Don't leave people or pets in cars!

There are also a few items you don’t want to leave in your car during the summer as well!

Do you have any of these in your car?

We’ve issued Weather Authority Alert Days for July 1st through July 4th for extreme heat. The Fourth of July holiday weekend could consist of record setting heat across the east coast, including Southwest Virginia. Residents are encouraged to take extra precautions for extremely hot and humid conditions.

Safety Tips

“As Virginia expects record-breaking high temperatures leading up to and throughout the holiday weekend, the safety of all our neighbors is my highest priority,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “I am asking Virginians to do all you can to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Stay hydrated, stay cool, and check on your neighbors.”

The CDC’s Heat Health Risk forecast shows a moderate risk Tuesday, a major risk Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and an extreme risk Friday and Saturday.

NOAA/CDC

An extreme heat risk means the entire population is vulnerable to negative health effects, not just those already considered high risk.

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

There are currently several heat advisories across the WSLS coverage area, including Franklin, Nelson, Charlotte, Pittsylvania, Campbell, Roanoke, Halifax, Appomattox, Bedford, Rockbridge, Henry and Highland counties.

To stay up to date on the latest local weather, read the latest Weather Authority Alert Day article.

CDC HeatRisk Forecast for Roanoke City County, VA. Source: CDC (as of 6/28/26) (John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Center for Health Security)

How to stay safe this weekend

Whether heading to a Fourth of July barbecue, fireworks show, World Cup watch party or outdoor gathering, taking a few simple steps can make a real difference.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, take breaks in air-conditioned or shaded areas and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day. Warning signs of heat-related illness include muscle cramping, heavy sweating, dizziness, weakness, shortness of breath and nausea. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should move to a cool location immediately and seek medical care if symptoms worsen.

NWS

Sun protection is equally important this weekend. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s UV Index forecasts the strength of UV rays daily. When the UV index reaches 3 or higher, the CDC recommends taking the following steps to protect skin: