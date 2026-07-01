CARROLL CO., Va. – The Virginia State Police announced Wednesday that it was investigating a fatal crash that killed a 37-year-old woman on June 28.

According to officials, the crash occurred at 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 77 southbound at the 11-mile marker in Carroll County.

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The incident began when a Ford F-150 traveling southbound on I-77 struck a deer. The occupants of the Ford F-150 then exited the vehicle and entered the median while the disabled F-150 stayed in the left travel lane.

A 2021 Toyota Sienna heading southbound then lost control as it approached the F-150 and went off the left side of the road into the median. The Sinenna then struck the two individuals in the median.

Officials say Candace Keith of Wytheville died at the scene and 36-year-old Jonathan Cudo of Wirtz suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The driver, Sienna, 60-year-old Lee Gaddies of Charlotte, North Carolina, suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital. Gaddies has been charged with reckless driving.