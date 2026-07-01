Healthwatch: Firework safety tips to keep your family safe this Fourth of July

Celebrate July 4th with a bang AND all your fingers.

ROANOKE, Va. – As the Fourth of July approaches, many look forward to celebrating the nation with longstanding traditions like fireworks, cookouts and sparklers.

According to Ryan Fulton, the section chief for outpatient pediatrics at the Carilion Clinic, accidents and injuries most commonly happen with personal fireworks and handheld sparklers at home.

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“I think most commonly is going to be injury from personal firework use, whether that be in adult ER accidents or in pediatric ER accidents,” Fulton said. “The other common thing that we see is burns, specifically in children, but also in adults.”

To best avoid accidents from personal fireworks, Fulton suggested that individuals bring their families to professional fireworks shows. Fulton said accidents can be prevented with strict safety standards at home.

He also said that sparklers can still be enjoyed, but it is safest to do so with a protective sleeve or cup.

According to the Carilion Clinic, additional firework safety can be utilized if a family does choose to celebrate the Fourth of July at home.

Factors such as picking a safe, open spot to set off fireworks, following instructions closely and carefully, wearing proper safety gear and cleaning up properly are all crucial in ensuring the safety of individuals in the surrounding area.

Within children specifically, Carilion suggests never leaving them unsupervised around fireworks, regardless of size. If children are very young, looking into alternative celebration options like glow sticks or confetti can be much safer and just as entertaining.

For additional safety tips and information, please visit the Carilion Clinic’s Firework Safety Page.