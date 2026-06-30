LIST: Fourth of July fireworks, events in Central and Southwest Virginia

Several areas in our region will be going big for the Fourth of July as America celebrates its 250th birthday. With the special holiday just days away, there will be plenty of events happening for those looking for a little family fun.

Still in need of plans? No worries - we’ve got you covered! We’re working for you to break down all the Fourth of July festivities that’ll help you celebrate the USA with a bang. If we missed any events, feel free to submit a Help Center ticket to let us know.

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HIGHLANDS

ROANOKE VALLEY

NEW RIVER VALLEY

LYNCHBURG

SOUTHSIDE







