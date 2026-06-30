Man arrested, charged following domestic and child abuse investigation in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY CO., Va. – The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office announced that it had arrested a man after an investigation into child abuse and domestic abuse.

Officials say on June 27, the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a situation at 100 Nicholas Drive involving child abuse and domestic abuse. After a lengthy investigation, warrants were obtained for four felony and three misdemeanor offenses.

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On June 28, members of the Alleghany County Regional Emergency Response team were called to serve a warrant on Austin Smith due to statements he had made about using firearms to cause further violence, but prior to arrival at the residence, Smith was arrested by the sheriff’s office.

Smith is being held at the Alleghany County Regional Jail without bond.