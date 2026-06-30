In Focus: Exploring the heart of the Roanoke Valley

On Tuesday, June 30, at 7:30 p.m., we will stream our special “In Focus: Roanoke,” where 10 News anchor John Carlin and community journalists Jason Freund and Bella Walser visit YOUR neighborhood to take you inside the stories shaping the Roanoke Valley and the people involved.

On Tuesday, June 30, at 7:30 p.m., we will stream our special “In Focus: Roanoke,” where 10 News anchor John Carlin and community journalists Jason Freund and Bella Walser visit YOUR neighborhood to take you inside the stories shaping the Roanoke Valley and the people involved.

Join us behind the scenes as we take a bike ride through the Star City, catch up with leaders in our community, and stop by iconic spots like the Roanoke Star and the Sweet Donkey.

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At 10 News, community journalism means meeting you where you are, listening, learning, and, most importantly, bringing into focus what matters most to you today.

We are always working for you to share the stories that matter, highlight issues that affect your everyday life, and be a voice for the voiceless. After all, your stories matter, so let’s put them in focus together.