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Roanoke Police investigating shooting incident after gunshot victim arrives at hospital

10 News Digital Team

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ROANOKE, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting incident after a gunshot victim arrived at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Monday, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they were notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at Roanoke Memorial Hospital by private vehicle around 10:25 p.m. on Monday. The victim said they were assaulted in the area of Shenandoah Avenue and 36th Street NW. They sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower extremities during the incident.

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Authorities said they began investigating the incident, but have not been able to locate a crime scene or identify any witnesses.

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500.

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