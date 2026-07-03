Salem Fair to open late July 4th weekend due to extreme heat

SALEM, Va. – Salem Officials announced Friday that the Salem Fair will open at 4 p.m. instead of noon on Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 5, due to extreme heat.

Officials say that the carnival ride promotion of $25 that was valid between the hours of noon and 5 p.m. on Saturday will now be sold between the hours of 4 and 5 p.m. on Saturday and will be valid until the close of the fair on July 4 at 10 p.m.

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The ride promotion for Sunday that needed to be purchased before 4 p.m. will now be available for purchase between 4 and 5 p.m. on Sunday. This ride offer will be valid until the closing at 10 p.m.