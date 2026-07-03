What to do when handling fireworks in the summer heat

If you haven’t noticed, it’s been quite hot this July.

As the country rapidly approaches the Fourth of July, many people are going out to buy fireworks so they can take part in some patriotic festivities.

However, you need to be careful when handling those fireworks in the summer heat before those fireworks blow up in your face... literally.

Fireworks can be kept in your car for a short period of time, but they shouldn’t be a permanent storage option.

“I would recommend putting it in a shaded and cool area, maybe your garage or somewhere just not directly in the sunlight or near any lighters or lighter fluid, anything that might be sitting in the sun,” Karston Rindorf - who has owned a TNT Fireworks stand for over 15 years - said.

Fireworks also remain hot even after they’ve been used. Keeping a hose or a bucket of cold water to let them soak in is a good way to prevent any fires from springing up.

You should also give it a few minutes before picking up a used firework.

“Whenever you finish up with your fireworks, give it some time to cool down,” Rindorf said. “Don’t throw it in a bag and throw it around any wood piles or any dry grass; I’d definitely give it time to cool down.”

Make sure you know which fireworks are legal, such as fireworks that stay on the ground, like pinwheels, fountains and sparklers.