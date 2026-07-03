Balloons over Rockbridge Fest kicks off July 4th weekend

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – Dozens of events are going on this Independence Day weekend, and one of them will be hard to miss if you’re in the Lexington area.

The Festival of Balloons is set to take off starting at 2 p.m. Saturday. Organizers expect roughly 20 balloons for this year’s event, which will be part of dozens of activities including tethered balloon rides, entertainment for kids, music and food galore.

Despite the heat, organizers say preparation will help you enjoy a wonderful time at the festival.

“We’re going to have plenty of water on hand; all of our vendors are going to be selling drinks and water.... Come out, bring your chairs; we’re going to have tents that are going to be set up to keep you out of the direct sunlight. It’s going to be a great time for everyone.” Robert Foresman, Balloons over Rockbridge Board Director, said.

Proceeds from the festival go to local charities, including the Mary Carroll Moore Scholarship and Lampstand.