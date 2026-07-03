Persistent drought evident in Maury River

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – Oppressive heat isn’t the only thing to worry about with drought conditions worsening throughout Virginia.

Area leaders are encouraging voluntary water conservation to bridge the gap until the situation improves.

Rockbridge County leaders are gauging the Maury River to get an idea of water levels and say it is about a foot and a half lower on average for the year. The summer season has also produced minimal rain chances to improve this trend.

“Over the last 8 years, we have not seen it this low, but there has been times in the past where it has been lower than this, but I think you’ve got to go back to that early 2000s drought that had significant impacts on all of Virginia as well,” Jordan Combs, Maury Service Authority Executive Director, said.

Some methods Combs says to consider are watering lawns early in the morning or later in the evening every other day and holding off on car washes.