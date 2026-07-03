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WEATHER ALERT

Local News

WATCH: Dollywood Summer Celebration Underway

Rachel Lucas, Anchor and Health Reporter

The Dollywood Summer Celebration is underway, and 10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas sat down with Ellen Liston, the Public Relations Manager for the Dollywood Company, to speak about what people can expect from the celebration.

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