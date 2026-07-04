Runners head to Vinton for 15th annual Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia’s Four on the 4th

VINTON, Va. – Before they could pop fireworks and gobble down hot dogs, runners flocked to Vinton to take part in the 15th annual Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia’s Four on the 4th.

The run is one of the BGCSWVA’s largest annual fundraisers, providing money for after-school programs, summer camps mentorships, meals and safe spaces for kids across the region.

“We have 800 kids across our area, and we know that in the summertime they need a place to be,” BGCSWVA CEO Rebekah Meadows said. “We know after school they need a safe place to be. We want to make sure they have every opportunity to explore the things they’re interested in and build their great future.”

The heat was certainly a factor at all times.

Before the race, runners stretched and did their best to stay in the shade. During the race, volunteers handed out drinks of water. After the race, cold towels were provided along while snacks were handed out from different stations at all times.

After crossing the finish line though, everyone felt a mixture of elation and relief this Fourth of July.

“I did get really tired I had to stop a few times because I felt like trash, Rowan Hicks said. ”It feels super good to be relaxed."