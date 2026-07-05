Missing 14-year-old reported in Roanoke; police ask for public’s help

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Friday night in northwest Roanoke.

According to a Star City Alert issued by local authorities, the missing teen is a 14-year-old Black female who is autistic. She was last seen around 9 p.m. in the area of Springhill Drive NW.

Police said she has a scar near her right eye and was wearing a black shirt with a cat on the front, black leggings, pink socks and black Crocs. Her hair was reportedly styled in a ponytail when she was last seen.

Anyone who sees the girl or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

No additional details were immediately available.