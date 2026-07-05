Missing 14-year-old reported in Roanoke; police ask for public’s help
Anyone who sees the girl or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Friday night in northwest Roanoke.
According to a Star City Alert issued by local authorities, the missing teen is a 14-year-old Black female who is autistic. She was last seen around 9 p.m. in the area of Springhill Drive NW.
Police said she has a scar near her right eye and was wearing a black shirt with a cat on the front, black leggings, pink socks and black Crocs. Her hair was reportedly styled in a ponytail when she was last seen.
Anyone who sees the girl or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.