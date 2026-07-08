Mill Mountain Zoo marks 74 years with Zoobilee celebration, keeper chats, birthday cake

ROANOKE, Va. – Mill Mountain Zoo invited the Roanoke community Wednesday to celebrate 74 years of wildlife, conservation, STEM education and family memories during Zoobilee — the zoo’s annual birthday celebration.

Guests of all ages enjoyed a full day of festivities featuring free birthday cake, special keeper chats and the chance to get up close with more than 250 animals that call the zoo home.

“I mean it’s been a huge part of the culture of Roanoke for 74 years now,” said Bain Key, Guest Experience Manager at Mill Mountain Zoo. “And I think it’s great to really remind people of how long we’ve been here and just how much we love Roanoke and how much we hope Roanoke loves us too.”

Bald eagles, red wolves take center stage:

Two of the zoo’s most inspiring conservation ambassadors were featured during scheduled keeper chats throughout the day.

Guests had the opportunity to meet Elsie and Tommy, Mill Mountain Zoo’s resident bald eagles. Elsie was rescued from the Lake of the Ozarks after sustaining injuries that left her unable to survive in the wild. Tommy was rescued off the side of a road in North Carolina and spent two years in rehabilitation before finding his forever home at Mill Mountain Zoo through the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Both now serve as ambassadors for their species, helping educate visitors about native wildlife, rehabilitation and conservation.

Visitors also learned about Rocket and Cary, the zoo’s resident mother-and-son red wolf duo. Red wolves are considered one of the world’s most critically endangered canids, and the keeper chat highlighted the important role accredited zoos play in conserving the species for future generations.

A milestone 74 years in the making:

Since opening its gates in 1952, Mill Mountain Zoo has welcomed generations of families while inspiring visitors to care about wildlife through education, conservation and unforgettable experiences.

“Zoobilee is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the community that has supported Mill Mountain Zoo for the past 74 years,” said Niki Voudren, Executive Director of Mill Mountain Zoo. “Every visit, every membership, every event, and every donation helps us continue to provide exceptional care for our animals and STEM education in this unique setting, while inspiring future generations to appreciate and protect wildlife. We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our community.”

Countdown to 75th anniversary begins:

Wednesday’s celebration also marked the unofficial start of the countdown to an even bigger milestone. Zoo officials say plans are already underway for a year-long 75th Anniversary celebration in 2027, honoring the zoo’s history, conservation and educational mission, and the generations of families who have made memories on Mill Mountain since 1952.

Zoobilee was included with regular zoo admission, and Mill Mountain Zoo members received free admission as part of their membership benefits.

For more information about upcoming events, memberships or tickets, visit mmzoo.org or call 540-343-3241.

About Mill Mountain Zoo:

Mill Mountain Zoo is governed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and accredited by the Zoological Association of America, demonstrating excellence in animal welfare, safety and ethics. Located at the top of Mill Mountain just off the Blue Ridge Parkway, the zoo overlooks the city of Roanoke. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit operated by the Blue Ridge Zoological Society of Virginia, Inc. All animal residents are critically endangered, vulnerable, threatened or non-releasable due to injury, captive birth or owner relinquishment.