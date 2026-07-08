U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine tours Virginia Innovation Accelerator in Buena Vista

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Senator Tim Kaine visited Buena Vista for a roundtable discussion on economic development at the Virginia Innovation Accelerator on Wednesday.

With this, entrepreneurs with great ideas can get help nurturing their vision with this new resource. Sen. Kaine says its a key step in helping local communities flourish.

“The business owners who are around the table, they kind of had a common story: I’m interested in this, and I can do this one thing, but I don’t know how to make a business out of it. And that’s why this accelerator is so good, because folks can get training on the insurance and permitting,” Sen. Kaine said.

More than $943,000 was secured for workforce training and other practices to help regional businesses operate effectively.