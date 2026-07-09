CODI Alert issued for missing 15-year-old boy in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia State Police issued a CODI alert on behalf of the Roanoke City Police Department for a missing 15-year-old on Wednesday night.

According to VSP, the Roanoke Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Tyree Mallory. Mallory is described as a 5′8 black male with brown hair and brown eyes. VSP says Mallory weighs 130 pounds, and his clothing description is unknown.

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Mallory was last seen on July 7 at 8 p.m. on Laura Road Northwest in Roanoke. He is possibly riding a black and green bicycle and may have a gray backpack.

VSP said the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

For further information, contact RPD at 540-853-2212 or visit https://alerts.vsp.virginia.gov.