City of Roanoke to remove all Raven Shot Detection devices after many installed without correct approval

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke announced on Monday that they are in the process of removing installed Raven Shot Detection devices after over a dozen sensors were installed in incorrect locations.

After the discovery of 16 improperly installed devices, further installation was halted in June. An investigation was then ordered by Roanoke City Manager Valmarie Turner, who said data entry errors resulted in incorrect and misspelled addresses.

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Turner said that 80% of the installed devices have now been removed, the sensors are inactive and it is anticipated that all of the devices will be removed by the end of the week.

“This unfortunate process error has damaged public trust and I am working to rebuild it through accountability, corrective action, transparency and stronger controls.” Roanoke City Manager Valmarie Turner

An ordinance was put forward to repeal the initial April 20, 2026, ordinance that approved the installation of Raven Shot Detection devices. The new ordinance was approved on Monday afternoon.