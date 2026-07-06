Man wanted in multiple Southwest Virginia Counties arrested in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A man who was wanted in numerous Southwest Virginia Counties was arrested in Patrick County on Friday, Patrick County Sheriff’s Office said.

PCSO said Deputy Cameron Adkins attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a Honda Accord traveling at 72 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on Friday. The speeding vehicle then attempted to elude the deputy by traveling down Connect Road and Mountain View Loop. The vehicle eventually stopped at Vipperman Lane, where the suspect driver fled on foot.

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Law enforcement said multiple officers soon began searching for the suspect. He was later found at Rich Creek Drive and Progress Drive.

As a result, 36-year-old Robert Allen Trent Jr. was arrested. Trent had outstanding warrants from Carroll, Pulaski, Appomattox, Buckingham and Wythe Counties on numerous charges:

Failure to Appear for underlying charges of Abduction

Malicious Wounding

Assault on Law Enforcement Officer

DUI

Shoplifting

Distribution on Marijuana

Probation Violation (Felony)

Trent is now being held at the Patrick County Jail.